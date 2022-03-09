Ukraine says Russian hit Mariupol hospital during agreed ceasefire

LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia carried out an air strike on a children's hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday during an agreed ceasefire period that was meant to allow the evacuation of civilians from the besieged southern city, said regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Seventeen people were wounded in the attack, including women in labour, he said.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine.

