Ukraine says Russian shelling disrupts evacuation of eastern town of Izyum

A view of a destroyed hospital building, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in Izyum, Ukraine, March 8, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. Volodymyr Matsokin via Facebook/via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - A planned evacuation of civilians from the Ukrainian town of Izyum in the eastern Kharkiv region was held up by Russian shelling on Wednesday, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said an online post.

"Buses are still waiting at the entrance to Izyum," he said, adding that negotiations with the Russians were under way with the support of the Red Cross.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

