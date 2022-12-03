Ukraine says ship with wheat for Ethiopia arrives, part of anti-famine push

Labourers offload bags of grains as part of relief food that was sent from Ukraine at the World Food Program (WFP) warehouse in Adama town, Ethiopia, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Dec 3 (Reuters) - A ship with Ukrainian wheat destined for Ethiopia arrived in port on Saturday, the first vessel to sail as part of a push to send food to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Last Saturday, Ukraine and allied nations launched an initiative to export $150 million worth of grain to Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Congo, Kenya, and Yemen.

"We ship food. We ship hope," Zelenskiy said in a tweet accompanying a short clip of a vessel carrying 25,000 tonnes of wheat for Ethiopia that he said had arrived in the port of Doraleh, in neighboring Djibouti.

Zelenskiy said on Friday that by early next year, a total of around 60 ships would have delivered cargoes.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks