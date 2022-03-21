Ukraine says situation in Mariupol 'very difficult', rejects surrender ultimatum

Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of tanks during Ukraine-Russia conflict on the outskirts of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

LVIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday that Ukraine had "of course" rejected a Russian ultimatum for people in Mariupol to surrender and the situation in the besieged city ere was "very difficult".

Russia offered to open humanitarian corridors from the city from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) if residents lay down arms.

"Of course we rejected these proposals," Vereshchuk said. "The situation there is very difficult."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.