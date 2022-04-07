Ukraine seeks 'long-term solutions' to help it win war with Russia
April 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who was holding talks with G7 and NATO nations on Thursday, said his country was seeking "long-term solutions" to help it win its war with Russia.
"I came here today to discuss three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons. Ukraine’s urgent needs, the sustainability of supplies, and long-term solutions which will help Ukraine to prevail," Kuleba wrote in a tweet which he said was sent from NATO headquarters in Brussels." read more
