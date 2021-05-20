Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Blank Russian passports are pictured during production at Goznak printing factory in Moscow, Russia July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia's issuance of its passports to residents of eastern Ukraine is the first step towards the "annexation" of the region.

"This is definitely the first step, because the same thing happened once in Crimea, Crimea residents were given Russian passports. This is a big problem," Zelenskiy told a news conference.

