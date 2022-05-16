Ukraine signs agreement with Japan on $100 million loan

Nijo-jo Castle in Kyoto, western Japan, is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity with Ukraine following Russia's invasion to the country in this photo taken by Kyodo on March 4, 2022. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan intended primarily to help support vulnerable people in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Monday.

It said the loan was for 30 years and included a grace period of 10 years.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets

