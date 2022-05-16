1 minute read
Ukraine signs agreement with Japan on $100 million loan
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan intended primarily to help support vulnerable people in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Monday.
It said the loan was for 30 years and included a grace period of 10 years.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.