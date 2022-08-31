Ukraine's southern offensive has 'successes' in three areas of Kherson region - local official

KYIV, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have had "successes" in three areas of the Russian-occupied region of Kherson, a Ukrainian regional official said on Wednesday, two days after Kyiv announced the start of a southern counter-offensive to retake territory.

Yuriy Sobolevskyi, the deputy head of Kherson's regional council, told Ukraine's national news broadcaster that Ukrainian troops had enjoyed successes in the Kherson, Beryslav, and Kakhovka districts, but declined to give details.

"Now is the time to support our armed forces... Now is not the time to talk about the specific successes of our lads," he said, echoing the Ukrainian military's insistence on a near-total information blackout about the offensive.

Sobolevskyi urged Ukrainians to support their armed forces with "everything they could" as the offensive was using up a vast quantity of resources.

"Right now, drones and ammunition are being used there like expendable material," he said.

