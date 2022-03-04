Ukraine still has "significant majority" of its military aircraft- U.S. official

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine still has a "significant majority" of its military aircraft available nine days after Russian forces started their invasion of the country, a U.S. defense official said on Friday.

" The Ukrainians still have a significant majority of their air combat power available to them, both fixed wing and rotary wing as well as unmanned systems and surface to air systems," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

