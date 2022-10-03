Ukraine on track to achieve battlefield objectives -Pentagon official















WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine appears on course to achieve several key battlefield objectives it set for itself, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, as Ukrainian forces made fresh gains along the Dnipro River. read more

Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, noted successes in the regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, as well as efforts under way in the southern region of Kherson.

"Ukraine seems to be on track to achieve in all three of those objectives right now," Wallander told the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think-tank.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Phil Stewart Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.