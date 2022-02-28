1 minute read
On Ukraine, U.N. chief says nuclear conflict 'inconceivable'
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly on Ukraine on Monday that the idea of a nuclear conflict was "simply inconceivable."
Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, a development Guterres described as a "chilling development."
Reporting by Michelle Nichols
