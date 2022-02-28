On Ukraine, U.N. chief says nuclear conflict 'inconceivable'

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S. February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly on Ukraine on Monday that the idea of a nuclear conflict was "simply inconceivable."

Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, a development Guterres described as a "chilling development."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.