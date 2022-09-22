Ukraine, US energy ministers discuss sanctions on Rosatom - Ukrainian energy ministry

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

KYIV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's energy minister German Galushchenko discussed the possibility of sanctions on Russia's nuclear power supplier Rosatom with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at takls in the United States, Ukraine's energy ministry said on Thursday.

"German Galushchenko emphasized that the Russian state corporation Rosatom takes direct part in the aggression against Ukraine and covers up acts of nuclear terrorism," the ministry wrote on its website.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last month it was "not normal" that Western countries have not yet imposed sanctions on Rosatom.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.