Ukraine war could lead to global food crisis, says French farming minister

French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - The war between Ukraine and Russia, two of the world's top crop producers, could lead to a food crisis "on the global" scale, French farming minister Julien Denormandie said in Brussels on Monday ahead of a EU agriculture meeting.

EU ministers will discuss the food situation with their Ukrainian counterpart in a video call, he added.

A World Food Programme (WFP) official said on Friday that food supply chains in Ukraine were collapsing, with key infrastructure such as bridges and trains destroyed by bombs and many grocery stores and warehouses empty. read more

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

