Ukraine warns of possible Belarusian invasion plan

LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state Centre for Strategic Communications said it could not rule that Belarus would launch an invasion of Ukraine on Friday after a meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"According to preliminary data, Belarusian troops may be drawn into an invasion on March 11 at 21:00 (1900 GMT)," the centre, which was established under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, said in a statement.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

