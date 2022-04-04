Ukraine's agriculture minister warns over global prices

An agricultural worker drives a tractor spreading fertilizers to a field of winter wheat near the village of Husachivka in Kiev region, Ukraine April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, April 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture minister said on Monday he expects "quite a large harvest" this year and hopes Ukraine will be able to export grain, but warned that continuation of the war would mean higher prices for all countries.

The minister, Mykola Solskyi, said the situation was "difficult" with fuel, which is needed for spring fields.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

