Reuters
Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Saturday eased tough restrictions imposed last month to prevent the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.

In early April, Kyiv limited its public transport services, closed schools and kindergartens, theatres and shopping centres, and banned spectators from sporting events.

Starting from Saturday, the capital will allow the operation of transport, cafes and restaurants, although passenger and customer numbers will be restricted. Wearing masks is still mandatory in transport and public places.

Shopping malls and sports clubs will be able to reopen on Saturday, while schools and kindergartens will open from May 5, local authorities said.

Last month, Kyiv recorded some of highest numbers of new infections among Ukrainian regions, but new cases dropped significantly last week.

Ukraine has registered more than 2 million infections and 44,436 deaths since the pandemic started last year.

