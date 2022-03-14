Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant has no external electricity supply again - grid operator

A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's state-owned grid operator, Ukrenergo, said on Monday the Chernobyl nuclear power station was relying on electricity from diesel generators after external power supplies to the plant were damaged again.

The nearby town of Slavutych was completely without power for the same reason, Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskiy said on national television.

