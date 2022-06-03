Ukraine's envoy says Turkey among those buying grain stolen by Russia

Russian rouble coin sits on grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ANKARA, June 3 (Reuters) - Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said on Friday Turkey is among the countries that is buying grain that Russia stole from Ukraine.

Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar also told reporters he has sought help from Turkish authorities and Interpol investigating who is involved in the shipments of grains transiting Turkish waters. read more

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer

