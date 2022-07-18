Ukraine's first lady to address U.S. Congress on Wednesday

Ukrainians first lady Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, exits car before being greeted by USAID Administrator Samantha Power, at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, will deliver remarks to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said.

U.S. lawmakers will host Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), Pelosi's office said in a statement on Monday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Susan Heavey

