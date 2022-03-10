Ukraine's foreign minister calls for 'humanitarian corridor' for Mariupol

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LVIV, Ukraine March 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Russia on Wednesday to allow the evacuation of civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol through a "humanitarian corridor".

Speaking in Turkey after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Kuleba said Ukraine was ready for diplomacy but also able to defend itself.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.