Ukraine's foreign minister calls for 'humanitarian corridor' for Mariupol
LVIV, Ukraine March 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Russia on Wednesday to allow the evacuation of civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol through a "humanitarian corridor".
Speaking in Turkey after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Kuleba said Ukraine was ready for diplomacy but also able to defend itself.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
