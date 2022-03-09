Ukraine's foreign minister has limited expectations of talks with Lavrov

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba looks on as he speaks to the media with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland March 5, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday he had limited expectations of planned talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Kuleba confirmed he would attend Thursday's talks in Turkey and urged Lavrov to approach them "in good faith, not from a propagandistic perspective."

"But I will say frankly that my expectations of the talks are low," Kuleba said in a video statement. "We are interested in a ceasefire, liberating our territories and the third point is to resolve all humanitarian issues."

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.