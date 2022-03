Ukraine's Mariupol says 1,582 civilians killed by Russian shelling and blockade

Debris is seen on site of the destroyed Mariupol children's hospital as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022 in this still image from a handout video obtained by Reuters. Ukraine Military/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - At least 1,582 civilians in Ukraine's southeastern city of Mariupol have been killed as a result of Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade, the city council said in an online statement on Friday.

"We will never forget and will never forgive this crime against humanity," it said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

