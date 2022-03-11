Ukraine's president says he agreed more defence, sanctions support with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a video address in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday and they agreed on further support for Ukraine's defence and more sanctions against Russia.

"Gave him the assessment of the situation on the battlefield, informed about the crimes of Russia against the civilian population. We agreed on further steps to support the defense of Ukraine and increase sanctions against Russia," Zelenskiy said on Twitter. He provided no more details.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.