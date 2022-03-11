Ukraine's president says Ukraine is on course for victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 10, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday Ukraine had reached a strategic turning point in its war with Russia, but cautioned that it was not possible to say how long fighting would continue.

"It is impossible to say how many days we still have to free Ukrainian land. But we can say we will do it. For we have already reached a strategic turning point," he said in a televised address, urging the international community to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.