Ukraine's president says Ukraine understands it is not in NATO, wants security guarantees
LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine understands it does not have an open door to NATO membership and therefore proposes a way to protect itself independently provided it has security guarantees, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.
"If we cannot enter through open doors, then we must cooperate with the associations with which we can, which will help us, protect us ... and have separate guarantees," he said in a video address.
