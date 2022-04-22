Ukraine's Zelenskiy: allies finally delivering weapons Kyiv asked for

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel after their meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

April 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said allies were finally delivering the weapons that Kyiv had asked for, adding the arms would help save the lives of thousands of people.

In a late night video address, Zelenskiy also said comments earlier in the day by a Russian commander about the need to link up with Moldova showed Moscow wanted to invade other countries.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

