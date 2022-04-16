Skip to main content
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an address where he says that Russian forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

April 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday told CNN that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war with Russia and another 10,000 have been injured.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler

