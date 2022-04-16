1 minute read
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday told CNN that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war with Russia and another 10,000 have been injured.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.