Ukraine's Zelenskiy can't say for sure if Russia used chemical weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an address where he says that Russian forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, April 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said it was not possible to draw 100% firm conclusions about whether Russian forces had used chemical weapons in Mariupol, noting it was not possible to conduct a proper probe in the besieged city.

In an early morning address, Zelenskiy said what he called repeated threats by some in Russia to use chemical weapons meant that the West needed to act now to prevent such weapons from being deployed. He did not give details.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar; writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.