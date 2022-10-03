Ukraine's Zelenskiy says army's advances continue

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, after Russia held what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive – in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Oct 3 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine's army was pressing on with its advances against Russian forces and had liberated new towns in a number of areas, but gave no further details.

"Today the advance of our army continued, of all our fighters," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "New population centres have been liberated in several regions. Heavy fighting is going on on several sectors of the front."

Reporting by Ronald Popeski and Elaine Monaghan; Editing by Leslie Adler

