Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he discussed 'security issues' with Turkey's Erdogan

1 minute read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after a joint news conference following their meeting in Lviv, Ukraine August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke on the telephone with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss "current security issues", the Ukrainian leader posted on Twitter without elaborating.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.