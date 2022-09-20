1 minute read
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he discussed 'security issues' with Turkey's Erdogan
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke on the telephone with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss "current security issues", the Ukrainian leader posted on Twitter without elaborating.
Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by David Goodman
