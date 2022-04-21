Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia has rejected proposal for an Easter truce

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy speaks during his nightly address, saying that the "Battle of Donbas" has begun, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

April 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Russia had rejected a proposal for a truce over the Orthodox Christian Easter period this weekend but added he still harbored hopes for peace.

Zelenskiy made the remarks in a video address. The Orthodox Easter service starts late on Saturday into Sunday morning.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ron Popeski Editing by Chris Reese

