1 minute read
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia has rejected proposal for an Easter truce
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Russia had rejected a proposal for a truce over the Orthodox Christian Easter period this weekend but added he still harbored hopes for peace.
Zelenskiy made the remarks in a video address. The Orthodox Easter service starts late on Saturday into Sunday morning.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ron Popeski Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.