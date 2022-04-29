Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees big risk that Russia talks will end -Interfax Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a joint news conference, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

April 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said there was a big risk that peace talks with Moscow would end and blamed public anger over what he said were atrocities by Russian troops, Interfax Ukraine reported.

"People (Ukrainians) want to kill them. When that kind of attitude exists, it's hard to talk about things," Interfax quoted him as telling Polish journalists.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

