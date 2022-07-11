Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Turkey's Erdogan discuss grain exports, Ukrainian ports

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had held talks with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan on the need to unblock Ukraine's ports and resume its grain exports.

"We appreciate (Turkish) support. Discussed the importance of unblocking (Ukrainian) ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent Russia from taking our grain from (occupied territories)," he tweeted.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.