Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Mariupol

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference at a metro station, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, April 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he had talked with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the Turkish president's talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskiy said he and Erdogan discussed the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the mostly Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol, including the surrounded but Ukrainian-held Azovstal factory, and the exchange of Ukrainian troops holed up at the plant.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.