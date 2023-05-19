Ukraine's Zelenskiy on way to Arab League meeting - source

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the media at the Chancellery in Berlin
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

May 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is on his way to the Arab League meeting in Saudi Arabia, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.

Zelenskiy will then travel on to the G7 meeting in Hiroshima in Japan from the Saudi city of Jeddah on a French government plane, the source told Reuters.

Reporting by Reuters Writing by Rachel Armstrong Editing by Hugh Lawson

