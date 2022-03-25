Ukrainian city of Chernihiv cut off by Russian forces - regional governor

LVIV, Ukraine, March 25 (Reuters) - The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has in effect been cut off by Russian forces, the regional governor said on Friday.

"The city has been conditionally, operationally surrounded by the enemy," Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on national television, adding that the city was under fire from artillery and warplanes.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.