Ukrainian envoy dons helmet withheld by Israel, asks: Can this kill?

JERUSALEM, March 7 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian envoy to Israel voiced frustration on Monday with its refusal to provide what his country deems defensive aid against Russia, donning a helmet at a news conference and asking rhetorically how such equipment could be regarded as lethal.

But Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk also voiced gratitude for Israeli efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, saying this outweighed any military assistance it might have provided.

While condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Israel has limited itself to humanitarian relief and kept open channels to Moscow. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held surprise talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin there on Saturday. read more

"The prime minister told yesterday (that) even if there is just one percent (chance) of success, he will try to do it..., anything possible in order to achieve peace," Koriychuk, speaking in English, told reporters.

"This is much more important than, for example, sales of weapons or munitions, et cetera, that we are still fighting with the Israeli government as a side issue, but because of (Israel's) limitations - we do understand them."

Still, he said Ukraine had an unmet request for Israeli protective vests and helmets, one of which he stood to place on his head as he spoke.

"Please tell me, how you can kill with this thing? This is simply not possible. So I don't know what these people are afraid of. To provide personal security for Ukrainians ... that's the simplest thing they can do."

