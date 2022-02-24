Ukrainian envoy says expects solidarity from Turkey

ANKARA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara said on Thursday that his country expected solidarity from NATO member Turkey and that it should not remain impartial after Russia launched an offensive against its neighbour.

Speaking to reporters after holding talks at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said Turkey will evaluate a Ukrainian request to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships.

