Ukrainian forces retake control of northeastern town, Ukrainian official say

LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have retaken control of the town of Chuhuiv in northeastern Ukraine, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told a briefing on Monday.

Further details were not immediately available on the situation in the town in the Kharkiv region, where fighting has been heavy since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Max Hunder, Eding by Timothy Heritage

