Ukrainian navy: Russian vessel near Odessa retreated after being struck by Ukrainian gunfire

LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian naval forces defending the Odessa region hit a Russian vessel in the Black Sea with gunfire, Ukraine's navy said on Monday.

"The enemy has retreated again," it said in a brief statement on Facebook. It was not immediately clear from the statement what type of vessel had been hit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.