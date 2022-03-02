Ukrainian official posts video he says shows Russian tanks in Kherson

LVIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - A video posted by an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister on social media on Wednesday showed a person in civilian clothes approaching a tank and then lifting Ukrainian flags from it and waving them in the air shouting "Glory to Ukraine!".

The advisor, Anton Gerashchenko, said the video showed civilians in the southern city of Kherson taking away flags from Russian invaders set up in the heart of the city. Moscow said on Wednesday it had seized Kherson, the biggest win yet in its week-long invasion if its neighbour. read more

The video appears to show a uniformed man first carrying the flags away from what looks like an administrative building to leave them on the tank. Reuters did not verify the video independently.

