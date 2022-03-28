Skip to main content
Ukrainian official says he expects no major breakthrough at peace talks

1 minute read
LVIV, Ukraine, March 28 (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian official said ahead of talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives in Turkey that he did not expect any major breakthrough.

"I don't think there will be any breakthrough on the main issues," interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Monday.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

