Ukrainian PM sees war victory soon, despite UK's Johnson saying Russia could win

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy speaks during his nightly address, saying that the "Battle of Donbas" has begun, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine will be victorious in its war against Russia very soon, its prime minister said on Friday, after Britain's Boris Johnson said it remained a realistic possibility Russia could still win.

"We are absolutely sure that Ukraine will win in this war and victory will be in (a) very short period," Denys Shmyhal told CNN, when asked about Johnson's comment.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese

