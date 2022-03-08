Ukrainian president speaks to Israeli PM about mediation efforts with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 7, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian President Office/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

MEDYKA, Poland, March 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday about Bennett's efforts to act as an intermediary with Moscow after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv has voiced frustration with Israel's refusal to provide defensive aid to Ukraine against Russia but has welcomed its role as a go-between. read more

"Thanked for Israel’s mediation efforts. Discussed ways to end the war and violence," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

Reporting By Timothy Heritage

