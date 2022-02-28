Ukrainian presidential adviser demands Russian forces leave - media

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces are seen, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at a check point in the city of Zhytomyr, Ukraine February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential adviser on Monday called for the retreat of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, including from the Crimea and Donbass regions, Ukraine news media reported.

The report came as Russia and Ukraine began ceasefire talks on the Belarusian border.

Ukrainian media later clarified that the reported comments were the personal opinion of the adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, who is not a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.