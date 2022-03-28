1 minute read
Ukrainian, Russian negotiators to begin peace talks on Monday -Turkish official
ANKARA, March 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian and Russian negotiators will begin peace talks in Istanbul later on Monday, a senior Turkish official said, without elaborating.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call on Sunday for Istanbul to host the talks, which Ankara hopes will lead to a ceasefire.
Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by John Stonestreet
