Ukrainian, Russian negotiators to begin peace talks on Monday -Turkish official

Russian and Ukrainian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, March 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian and Russian negotiators will begin peace talks in Istanbul later on Monday, a senior Turkish official said, without elaborating.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call on Sunday for Istanbul to host the talks, which Ankara hopes will lead to a ceasefire.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by John Stonestreet

