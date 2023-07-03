UK's Cleverly criticises Hong Kong police for issuing arrest warrants for activists

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly criticised a Hong Kong police decision to issue arrest warrants for eight overseas activists and said his government would not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate individuals.

"The decision to issue arrest warrants for 8 activists, some of whom are in the UK, is a further example of the authoritarian reach of China's extraterritorial law," he said on Twitter.

In a statement released by the country's foreign ministry, he also said: "We will not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK and overseas. The UK will always defend the universal right to freedom of expression and stand up for those who are targeted."

Reporting by Muvija M















