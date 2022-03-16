Skip to main content
UK's Johnson, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss energy security, trade

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan as he arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UAE's de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed stronger collaboration between the two countries on energy security, green technology and trade, Johnson's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The leaders ... discussed opportunities to increase collaboration between the UK and UAE on energy security, green technology, and trade," the spokesperson said in a statement detailing Johnson's meeting with Abu Dhabi's crown prince.

"They also agreed on the need to bolster our strong security, defence and intelligence cooperation in the face of growing global threats."

Reporting by William James; writing by Muvija M

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

