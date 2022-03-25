1 minute read
UK's Johnson and China's Xi had frank and candid conversation - Johnson's office
LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a "frank and candid" conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, including a discussion around Ukraine, Johnson's office said in a statement.
"The leaders discussed a range of issues of mutual interest - including the situation in the Ukraine. It was a frank and candid conversation lasting almost an hour. They agreed to speak again soon," the statement said.
