UK's Johnson and China's Xi had frank and candid conversation - Johnson's office

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference following a NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a "frank and candid" conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, including a discussion around Ukraine, Johnson's office said in a statement.

"The leaders discussed a range of issues of mutual interest - including the situation in the Ukraine. It was a frank and candid conversation lasting almost an hour. They agreed to speak again soon," the statement said.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

