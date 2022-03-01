UK's Johnson says we will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (not pictured) during their visit to NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group in Tapa military base, Estonia March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday British troops would not fight Russian forces in Ukraine, and that recent reinforcements were firmly within the borders of NATO members.

"These are nothing more than defensive measures, which have been the essence of NATO for more than 70 years," he said during a visit to Estonia where Britain has deployed more troops.

"I want to be crystal clear finally, on that point, we will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine and our reinforcements like these reinforcements here in Tapa are firmly within the borders of NATO members and they are profoundly the right thing to do."

Reporting by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

